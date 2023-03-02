Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with Norwegian royals in Windsor The Prince and Princess of Wales met with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reunited with Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon on Thursday, as the Norwegian royals carried out a working visit to London.

The two royal couples posed together for a picture at Windsor Castle, with Kate wearing an emerald green suit with a matching pussybow blouse and Mette-Marit in a striking red dress. Both William and Haakon donned navy suits for their meeting.

WATCH: William and Kate's last meeting with the Norwegian royals in 2018

Loading the player...

Kensington Palace confirmed that the foursome held a meeting with representatives from leading Norwegian businesses working on green energy solutions. Those in attendance included Alex Grant, Senior Vice President and UK Country Manager, Equinor, Øivind Eriksen, CEO, Aker ASA and Børre Jacobsen, Managing Director, Northern Lights JV.

In a tweet, William and Kate said: "Pleasure to welcome The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway to Windsor this morning, discussing green energy, the environment and much more."

NEWS: Pippa Middleton christens baby daughter – with Kate and William in attendance

The royals held a meeting at Windsor Castle

Meanwhile, the official Instagram for Norway's royal family shared highlights from their trip to London, adding: "Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are on an official visit to the United Kingdom. There are close and strong ties between the two countries, both historically, culturally and economically. Norwegian literature and business cooperation was on the agenda during the visit to London."

William and Kate last met with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in February 2018 on their royal tour of Norway. The Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.

William and Kate on their royal tour of Norway in 2018

During their trip, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a tour of Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park by the Crown Prince and Princess' then 14-year-old daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

William and Kate also attended a state dinner with the Norwegian royals, where the Princess dressed her baby bump in a flowing pale pink Alexander McQueen gown.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.