Smiling King Charles attends church for first time following Prince Harry coronation invite The monarch has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the event

King Charles was photographed attending church in Sandringham on Sunday, the first time he'd been seen in public since news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to his 6 May coronation.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the monarch appeared in good spirits as he smiled and waved to gathered crowds. He wore a long brown coat and kept an umbrella over his arm for the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.

Outside the church, he warmly greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams before the service. It's been a week of royal revelations, following the news earlier in the week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their UK base, Frogmore Cottage.

It was later confirmed, despite no longer having a permanent base in the country, that the couple are invited to the King's coronation, although they have not yet revealed whether they will accept.

On Saturday, Harry took part in a revelatory live chat with Gabor Maté, where he discussed his upbringing and what I'd like to do differently with his own children, Archie and Lilibet.

The King is preparing for his coronation on 6 May

In a poignant moment, Harry said he didn't want to pass any "traumas or negative experiences" onto his children saying he intended to "smother them with love" in order to be different than the way he was raised.

Harry was asked about his parenting style when Gabor mentioned the lack of "touching" within the royal family, highlighting how the late Queen would greet a then five-year-old Prince Charles with a handshake whenever she returned from a royal tour instead of a hug.

Prince Harry and Meghan haven't confirmed whether they'll attend the coronation

The Duke said he was "grateful" to have changed his environment in order to allow him to be the father he wanted, but also shared his respect for those who might not be able to change their situation.

During a Q+A portion, Harry said that being "vulnerable" would help him in being the "best father" to his children.

