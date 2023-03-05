Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive invite to King Charles' coronation

Georgia Brown
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the coronation of King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla
King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation on Saturday 6 May - it has been confirmed.
There was originally speculation over whether the monarch would extend the invite to his son and daughter-in-law following their ongoing strained relationship. Prince Harry addressed the matter in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby earlier this year – see what he had to say in the video below.
According to the royal editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, King Charles has now invited the couple to his coronation.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.
"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," they added.
Harry and Meghan have not yet confirmed their attendance
In addition to members of the royal family, those likely to be on the guestlist include the Prime Minister, heads of state and other royals from around the world.
Should the Sussexes attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, it has not yet been revealed where the family will stay. Earlier this week, it was confirmed His Majesty had asked Harry and Meghan to vacate their UK home, Frogmore House.
King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to vacate their UK home earlier this week
Ahead of the big day, King Charles III will reportedly meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales to discuss the role that his grandson Prince George will play in the ceremony. It is expected that the future King is set to have a "significant" role in the coronation of his grandfather.
The news comes just after Prince Harry took part in a revelatory interview with physician and author Gabor Mate, in which the royal addressed his drug use, depression, and possible ADHD diagnosis.
The coronation will be a momentous occasion for the royal family
In a poignant moment, Harry said he didn't want to pass any "traumas or negative experiences" onto his children, Archie and Lilibet, saying he intended to "smother them with love" in order to be different from the way he was raised.
