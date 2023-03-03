Prince Harry and Meghan to receive invite to the King's coronation next week? King Charles's coronation takes place on 6 May

There has been no word on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made arrangements to fly to the UK for King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

Prince Harry addressed the matter in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby earlier this year – see what he had to say in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry addresses King Charles's coronation

According to reports, Harry and Meghan are yet to receive an official invitation with invites expected to be sent out to its 2,000 guests next week.

In addition to members of the royal family, those likely to be on the guestlist include the prime minister, heads of state and other royals from around the world.

It comes after an Archewell spokeswoman confirmed that the couple have been requested to move out of their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

But while Harry and Meghan will be sad to vacate the residence they once considered their forever home, HELLO! understands the pair are determined to focus on family at this time.

The Sussexes were last in the UK for the Queen's funeral

Salvaging some family relationships is believed to be key to Prince Harry now, but if necessary the Duke of Sussex is happy to focus on his new family in California, where he and his wife now live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have become increasingly strained in recent years.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and have resided in Montecito since July of that year.

The couple's focus is the children, Archie and Lilibet

The couple opened up about the difficulties they faced behind palace walls in their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

In January, Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he detailed his strained relationship with members of the royal family, including his father, stepmother, Camilla, and older brother, Prince William.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to any claims or allegations made in the book or the Sussexes' six-part Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

