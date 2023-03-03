Prince Harry and Meghan's hint that Lilibet has already been christened Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing up their young children, Archie and Lilibet, in California.

While Archie had a royal christening three months after his birth in 2019, it's never been confirmed whether his younger sister has been baptised.

However, close friend and Hollywood producer, Tyler Perry, appeared to hint that Harry and Meghan had already christened daughter Lilibet. See what he had to say in an episode of their Netflix docuseries…

WATCH: Tyler Perry drops hint about Lilibet's christening

Loading the player...

If Lilibet has been christened, it's not known if the ceremony took place in the UK when the Sussexes visited in June 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee, or whether they opted to have a baptism in Montecito, where they currently live.

Royal babies traditionally wear a replica of the original Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace christening gown made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter. It was worn by 62 royal babies in total, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet celebrated her 1st birthday in the UK last year

Archie was christened on 6 July 2019 in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, with members of the royal family among the guests.

The ceremony was made completely private with Harry and Meghan sharing a couple of official portraits after the christening.

The Sussexes have not disclosed who Archie's godparents are, although three of them are reportedly said to be Harry's friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, his former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, and close family friend, Mark Dyer.

Archie's christening took place privately

The last royal baby to be christened was Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021.

The tot was baptised in a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, last April.

Meanwhile, the royals are set to welcome another new addition to the family this summer, when Princess Eugenie gives birth to her second child. Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, are already parents to their two-year-old son, August.

