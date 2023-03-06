There is much excitement in Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court this week.

It has been announced that Queen Rania and King Abdullah's eldest daughter Princess Iman will tie the knot on Sunday!

The 26-year-old Princess will marry her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis following their engagement announcement in July. Jameel was born in Venezuela and is of Greek descent. He now works in finance in New York.

No further details about the wedding ceremony, including the venue, have been announced.

A short time after the news was shared with the public, proud mother Queen Rania took to social media to pay a loving tribute to her daughter. Watch it here...

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

The Queen took to social media to share a video montage of Iman, including clips and photos of the Princess growing up and which concluded with the first photo of Iman wearing a tiara.

The glittering headpiece is Rania's own Diamond Tiara, which she has worn in official portraits and on state visits. It's not known if Iman will wear the same tiara on her wedding day.

Rania wrote in the caption: "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.

"Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully."

Iman's wedding is the first of two big family celebrations this year. On 1 June, her older brother will marry Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect and the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The couple’s engagement was announced by the Royal Court on 17 August.

