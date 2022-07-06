Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman of Jordan is engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Princess Iman bint Abdullah II as her engagement to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis has just been announced!

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Jameel is a Managing Partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and Iman was born in 1996.

The news broke on Wednesday after the pair got engaged on Tuesday and Queen Rania has shared a personal message of congratulations on her Instagram feed.

She penned: "Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

The official announcement read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family.

Congratulations to Princess Iman bint Abdullah II

The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness."

Even as a child, Iman jetted around the world for public engagements. When Iman was just ten years old, she accompanied her mum Rania on an official visit to Japan.

Even as a child, Iman jetted around the world for public engagements. When Iman was just ten years old, she accompanied her mum Rania on an official visit to Japan.

The mother-daughter duo visited the Sodo Kimono Academy in Tokyo where they had the chance to dress in traditional costume. Iman has also been on tour with her parents to the UK, France, Italy and China.

As well as her philanthropic ventures, Iman is known for her immaculate dress sense, following in the footsteps of her mother Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

