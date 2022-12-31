Royal wedding for Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Khaled set for summer 2023 Royal couple Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Khaled will be preparing for their upcoming nuptials

There will be excitement in Jordan as the date has been set for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and fiancée Rajwa Khaled.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that wedding bells will ring out this summer, with the wedding set for 1 June 2023. A message read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #jordan."

The wedding date had previously been hinted at by Hussein's mother, Queen Rania, when she accidentally let slip details about the wedding plans.

Rania reportedly took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from her royal appearance at Madaba with Shabab42 Foundation, in which she candidly revealed that the nuptials would take place during the summer.

Hussein proposed to Rajwa back in August, with the Jordanian Palace confirming the news of the engagement. The proposal took place at the home of Ms Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

Hussein and Rajwa got engaged in August

Further details about the wedding, including the guest list, have not yet been shared, but Hussein does enjoy a close bond with Prince William, even hosting the Prince of Wales during his tour of the middle east in 2018.

Hussein invited William to his home so that the dad-of-three could watch England play in the 2018 World Cup; the British royal had missed the live game due to prior engagements, but the pair watched a taped recording.

William also shares a close bond with Hussein's mother, Queen Rania, as she is a council member for the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William might be one of those on the guest list

Hussein and Rajwa aren't the only royal couple set to marry in 2023, as it was confirmed earlier this week that Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg will tie the knot with her beau Mr. Nicolas Bagory in April.

The couple will first officiate their marriage in a civil ceremony that will take place on 22 April 2023 at the City of Luxembourg Town Hall.

Their religious wedding will be on 29 April at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France. The Luxembourg royals will have a civil ceremony before their religious wedding.

