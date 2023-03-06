Exclusive: The iconic Hollywood hotspot visited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hang out in some swanky places

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently enjoyed a date night at the ultra-exclusive LA haunt San Vincente Bungalows, but this isn't the only Hollywood hotspot the royal couple like to dine at.

HELLO! has learned that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have also visited the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel for an event, with the royal father described as being "very nice" during their time there.

The Beverly Hills Hotel, otherwise known as the 'Pink Palace', is an iconic hangout for the rich and famous in LA, hidden away up a private drive amongst palm trees on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California.

Did you know that actress Elizabeth Taylor spent many of her wedding nights in one of the hotel's famous secluded bungalows?

The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel

Arriving at the exclusive hotel, you're instantly greeted by smartly dressed doormen who await you on the entrance's glamorous red carpet.

What an entrance!

Inside, the décor is as decadent as you'd expect, with marble floors and black and white photos of Hollywood actors who've visited adorning the walls – Mick Jagger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Catherine Zeta-Jones to name a few.

The Polo Lounge restaurant is known for its star clientele; Marilyn Monroe was a regular guest and Frank Sinatra used to sit at the same table on each visit.

The Polo Lounge restaurant

The hotel's website describes the lounge as: "The most interesting room in Beverly Hills, still buzzing with hot names and hotter stories. Known as the epicentre of LA power dining, the Polo Lounge has been the favourite spot for generations of stars and Hollywood deal-makers."

The restaurant serves "American cuisine with an Italian edge", which we can imagine Harry and Meghan enjoying. The menu boats dishes such as caviar, oysters, American wagyu burger and the grand chocolate soufflé.

There's even a cocktail dedicated to Elizabeth Taylor named Elizabeth's Chocolate Martini. The star's favourite 'splurge' meal was "fried chicken with mashed potato and lots of gravy."

The famous hotel sits up a private driveway in Beverly Hills

Inside the Polo Lounge, diners can choose to sit in the main room of the restaurant or the more private back room with its intimate booths. We imagine a fair few movie deals happened here.

There's also a strict dress code. Guests are asked to "dress for the occasion" and the following items are a no-no: casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear and men’s sleeveless shirts. Shorts, flip flops and sportswear aren't allowed after 4pm.

The Polo Lounge's garden is so pretty

Outside, there's a stunning area known as the 'Polo Patio', where tables are surrounded by pretty palm trees and flowers - the perfect spot for a chic breakfast or romantic supper.

We imagine a few Hollywood stars have sunbathed by the hotel pool

The Beverly Hills Hotel has a fascinating history. It opened on 12 May 1912 before LA even existed as a place for people to look at property in the area. The original hotel motto was: "Guests are entitled to the best of everything regardless of cost!"

