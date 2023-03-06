Meghan Markle's close friend spotted watching Chris Rock as he pokes fun at royal Janina Gavankar was in the audience to watch Chris Rock's Netflix show

One of Meghan Markle's oldest friends was spotted watching Chris Rock's Netflix live comedy special, during which he poked fun at the Duchess of Sussex.

Janina Gavankar reportedly laughed along throughout the show as she watched from the VIP Green Room at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. A fellow guest told Page Six that she looked to be enjoying the show very much and was standing up by TV screens and laughing.

Comedian Chris referred to Meghan and Harry in his hit live show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, discussing their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in April 2021. Check out a clip from the show below...

During the interview, the couple had said that, while at Buckingham Palace, there were "concerns" raised about "how dark" their baby's skin might be before son Archie was born.

Chris questioned the belief that Meghan was the victim of racism and brushed off her experience by saying she was merely dealing with "in-law s***".

"Who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady - just complaining," Chris said.

"I'm like, 'What … is she talking about?' 'Oprah, they're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be.' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' 'cause even black people want to know how brown the baby gonna be."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry rejected the idea that he and his wife had accused the royal family of racism during the interview with Oprah.

Janina, meanwhile, has been close friends with Meghan for more than 20 years and has spoken out in her defence in the past.

She previously appeared on This Morning following the Oprah interview and spoke about the royal family's response to the couple's claims: "Recollections may vary."

"You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today I thought two things," she told Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

"At one side, I thought, I'm so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience, but on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it and, though their 'recollections may vary', ours don't because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."

"Have you spoken to her about coming on this show today?" Philip asked.

"Oh yes, absolutely. I talk to them all the time. We watched the special together actually," Janina said. "So, she's happy for you to be talking today?" her host pressed.

"I - We're all happy that we're in a new era," Janina started. "You know, we get to tell the truth. Things are different now, yes. But I will say, I don't speak for them. I speak for myself."

