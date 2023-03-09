We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York is a proud grandmother and loves sharing anecdotes with her fans about her grandchildren.

The 63-year-old author appeared at The 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday night to speak about her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

When asked by moderator, Samantha Barry, what it's like to be a grandmother, see what Sarah had to say...

Sarah Ferguson reveals nickname for granddaughter Sienna

The Duchess is grandmother to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's one-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's two-year-old son, August.

And she's set to welcome her third grandchild this summer when Eugenie gives birth to her second child.

Eugenie and her son August

Speaking about her daughters as mothers, the Duchess said: "I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. Full stop, they're exceptional."

"Then on top of that, these two little... baby Eugenie, baby Beatrice, they're looking at me with the big eyes. They look like my girls," she said of her grandchildren. "August is teaching me to play trains and diggers. And Sisi [Sienna] is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, because Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie."

Eugenie, 32, paid a touching tribute to her mother, Sarah, and big sister, Beatrice, 34, to celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Sharing two new photos of the trio on a snowy trip, she said in an Instagram post: "Happy International Women's Day. I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx".

It comes after Sarah shared a sultry selfie to mark the day, declaring 63 to be her "sexiest year yet".

