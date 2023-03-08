Sarah Ferguson on her 'sexiest year yet' as she shares sultry selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a sultry new selfie to mark International Women's Day and declared that being 63 feels like her "sexiest year yet".

It comes after she talked about feeling "liberated" in an interview with Good Morning America, see what she had to say below…

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson on why she feels "liberated"

The grandmother-of-two posted the close-up shot to her Instagram page on Wednesday, showing her gazing at the camera, with her studded jacket pulled up to her chin.

In her latest snap, Sarah's red locks have been swept off her face, showcasing her smokey-eye makeup look and delicate hoop earrings.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy International Women's Day! 63 feels like my sexiest year yet. I'm a mum to two amazing girls, a proud granny (with one on the way!) and I am just getting started in my new career as an author. The process of becoming is beautiful."

The Duchess has been on a whirlwind tour in the UK and US to promote her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, and recently gave her Instagram a whole new look to coincide with the release.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Sarah shared an insight into her family life and her pride over her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess is already grandmother to Beatrice's one-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie's two-year-old son, August Brooksbank. She's set to be a grandmother again this summer when Eugenie welcomes her second child.

Speaking about her youngest daughter Eugenie, Sarah told HELLO! "She is phenomenal. She looks great and I'm really proud of her for managing to work as hard as she does at Hauser & Wirth.

"But I am also proud of her as a mother. She's very good with August. Everyone says: 'How are you as a grandmother?' I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother but I'm so proud of my girls. We're a really strong, close-knit family."

