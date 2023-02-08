Princess Beatrice's mother-daughter outing with Sarah Ferguson after royal visit Princess Beatrice has just been given a new patronage

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a mother-daughter outing with Sarah, Duchess of York on Tuesday, just hours after her new patronage was announced.

The royal ladies were pictured arm-in-arm as they left private members' club, 5 Hertford Street, in Mayfair. Sarah is grandmother to Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, and Princess Eugenie's son, August, and has previously described her special bond with them...

Mum-of-one Beatrice, 34, looked chic in a burgundy mini-dress with a black coat, matching tights and patent ankle boots. She accessorised with her Gucci Queen Margaret GG mini bag and styled her auburn locks loose.

Meanwhile, Sarah, 63, opted for a two-toned blazer over a black dress, with flats. She accessorised with gold earrings, a matching necklace and wore her red hair in a half updo.

Beatrice and Sarah left the private members' club arm-in-arm

Credit: Blitz Pictures

5 Hertford Street is a favourite haunt among the royals and is owned by Robin Birley, the son of Annabel's proprietor, Mark Birley.

It boasts a nightclub – Loulou's – in its opulent basement, and its interiors were designed by Rifat Ozbek.

Sarah shares a close bond with her daughters

Credit: Blitz Pictures

Beatrice's night out with mum Sarah comes just hours after she was announced as patron of the British Skin Foundation.

The royal, who welcomed daughter Sienna in September 2021, visited London's prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers.

Speaking about her new patronage, the Princess said: "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundation's pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."

Beatrice was announced as patron of the British Skin Foundation on Tuesday

Credit: Blitz Pictures

Beatrice looked elegant in a £19 printed midi dress from Topshop and a black blazer for her visit, and at one point, she donned a lab coat as she toured the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research with British Skin Foundation's CEO, Matthew Patey.

