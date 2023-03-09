Meghan Markle's generous gesture on International Women's Day revealed The Duchess of Sussex made the heartfelt move

Meghan Markle showcased her generous side on International Women's Day as she treated a group of female staff at Archewell for the important day.

The Duchess of Sussex took a group to visit a women's refuge, Harvest Home, to learn about the work that the charity carries out. She then had a special treat in store for the ladies.

WATCH: Meghan Markle larks around with son Archie in endless backyard

Loading the player...

Meghan celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female-owned restaurant and making a donation to the organisation.

Harvest Home helps provide housing, mental wellbeing support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was founded in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children.

The king-hearted move comes shortly after she and her husband, Prince Harry, had their daughter christened, and they made a major decision regarding titles for their children - which has seriously divided royal fans.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is the first time Lilibet has been publicly referred to as Princess. She became a princess when her grandfather the King acceded to the throne.

It is understood Lili’s title of princess and Archie's title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.