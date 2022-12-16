Meghan Markle and little Archie twin in Ugg boots in cutest new photo Meghan's kids have clearly inherited her sense of style

Any child of The Duchess of Sussex will no doubt be impeccably dressed for any occasion. Luckily for the royal's kids, whom she shares with Prince Harry, the two youngsters have been blessed with the sweetest wardrobes – and even twin with their stylish mother from time to time.

AMAZING PHOTO: Meghan and Harry release Archie's scan photo - see it here

In a clip from Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the mother-of-two was spotted enjoying some downtime in her California home with her son Archie. The duo both sported snug cream-coloured cable knit sweaters and caramel-toned Ugg boots as they held hands and walked across the garden.

WATCH: Archie's adorable American accent revealed in Harry & Meghan docuseries

Loading the player...

Little Archie looked adorable in the mini-me version of Meghan's Stella McCartney jumper, which she teamed with a pair of cosy beige joggers. She wore her raven hair tied back into a low bun, completing her off-duty aesthetic.

TRENDING: Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares very cryptic post ahead of Netflix release

Upon seeing the snapshot of the Duchess' private life at home with her son, fans flocked to coo over the twinning mother-son moment. "Too cute to handle," one user wrote on social media, while another simply added a string of wholesome heart eyes emojis.

The Duchess of Sussex twinned with her son in adorable Ugg boots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently addressed the decisions they made surrounding the birth of their firstborn child, Archie.

Speaking in episode four of their Netflix docuseries, the couple said they had disagreed with the Palace over where to do their post-birth photocall with their newborn.

SHOP MEGHAN'S UGG BOOTS:

Classic Short II Boot, £175, Ugg

Traditionally, royal babies are first revealed on the steps of the hospital – something Princess Kate has done with all three of her children outside the Lindo wing.

But Harry and Meghan instead decided to present their son to the world inside the walls of Windsor Castle, inviting members of the press to capture the moment.

SHOCK: Meghan Markle's lawyer claims there was a 'war against' the Duchess

Meghan said: "There was already the pressure of the picture with Archie on the steps. Are they going to do that or are they not? But I had been really worried going into that labour because I am older and I didn't know if I would have to have a C-section."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.