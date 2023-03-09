Fans seriously divided by Harry and Meghan's decision over Lilibet's Princess title Harry and Meghan called Lilibet 'Princess'for the first time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a major announcement to make on 8 March.

The couple confirmed that they had christened their daughter in a service held at their Montecito home – referring to Lilibet as 'Princess' for the first time.

Lilibet and her brother, three-year-old Archie, automatically received titles when their grandfather became King. See the siblings' sweetest moments here...

HELLO! has exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

It's believed the couple will use their children's titles in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use.

They are said to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

Reaction amongst royal watchers has been mixed.

"So, the perennial question still remains," one Twitter user remarked. "If being a royal is so traumatic, such a burden, carries so much inter-generational pain why would you want to style your kids prince and princess/ keep your own royal titles?"

A second questioned: "Someone please tell me what 'formal settings' two young children in California will be a part of?"

And a third said: "This seems hugely hypocritical. Yes, the children are now entitled to their titles, but the parents can choose not to take them, just like Princess Anne did with her children Zara & Peter."

Others were delighted by the news. "Princess Lilibet Diana has been christened. Congratulations to our sweet California Princess." A second echoed: "Prince Archie and Princess Lil' Diana, I love it!"

Another royal watcher simply stated: "The children became automatically prince and princess when Charles became king. Edict from King George V from 1917. All grandchildren of reigning monarch get title."

The decision that Harry's children would be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex was settled between father and son the month before Prince Harry's memoir Spare was published.

Harry and Meghan’s children automatically became a Prince and Princess when their grandfather became King Charles III, but it was not known whether they would take the titles, amid reports that the monarch could issue letters patent to remove them.

