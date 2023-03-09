Meghan Markle is positively glowing in figure-flattering trousers and bold accessory The Duchess was a dream in all-black on International Women's Day

The weather may be drizzle-central in the UK, but across the pond in California, the sun is shining and so is the Duchess of Sussex. On Thursday, Prince Harry's wife enjoyed a day out with friends in Los Angeles. Although the occasion was casual, Duchess Meghan's outfit was far from ordinary, leaving fans yet again in awe of her minimalist style.

The mother-of-two was spotted coolly leaving the vegan restaurant, Gracias Madre in Melrose Avenue, where she enjoyed a healthy lunch on International Women's Day. For the friendly affair, Meghan layered up in a black ribbed knit with a rounded neckline, a cashmere overcoat and tailored black, ankle-skimming trousers. Since becoming a mother, Meghan's style has evolved to encompass more monochrome looks, as you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

A pair of cream-coloured slingback flats added a tinge of brightness to her sleek all-black aesthetic, in addition to a striking patterned handbag boasting an art deco monochrome design with shimmering gold hardware.

The Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful in all black with a pop of cream

Meghan wore her raven hair swept back into a slick, ballerina bun and shielded her face from the West Coast rays with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The royal enjoyed a vegan lunch with friends in LA

Infusing her attire with an extra dose of toned-down dazzle, the royal curated a selection of silver bracelets that coiled up her wrists, complementing her glitzy accessory choice. A pair of large stud earrings added a costume spin to her timeless ensemble.

Prince Harry's wife looked radiant in her luxurious ensemble

As you can tell from her radiant appearance in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex is a California girl through and through. Yet that didn't stop her from hopping across to the East Coast for the hottest events in town.

A striking handbag completed the royal's sleek attire

Back in 2014, Meghan was pictured at the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week. For the scintillating occasion, the actress dressed up in a black crop top with scalloped bandage-style detailing, short sleeves, a round neckline and a lettuce hem, that was paired with a knee-length pencil skirt and strappy heels.

The duchess-to-be posed for the cameras during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center, showcasing her cascading raven tresses and glamorous beauty blend. She opted for a radiant complexion, complete with a dark smokey eye and a natural lip gloss.

