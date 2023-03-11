King Charles gifted moving present with sentimental connection King Charles' late mother was known to be a huge fan of horses

King Charles will have been moved during the week as the monarch was gifted his first horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

His Majesty was said to be "pleased" as he was gifted a seven-year-old black mare, Noble, who had previously taken part in the Mounties Musical Ride last year. Noble was part of 90 public performances, making her a perfect gift for the monarch, who may be seen riding her during public appearances, such as Trooping the Colour.

Noble arrived at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace earlier in the week, and the Palace said that the new arrival was "settling in well".

The mare is the first horse gifted to Charles by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with the force gifting the late Queen with eight horses during her reign.

Mer Majesty's first horse, Burmese, was gifted to her in 1969 and she rode the horse at Trooping the Colour for 18 years.

Noble was gifted to Charles

Other horses gifted to the late monarch included Centenial, James, George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Kluane and Darby. All the horses were gifted on either significant anniversaries for the force or the Queen.

The relationship between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the monarchy stretches back to 1904 when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

Four members of the force rode horses gifted to the late Queen last year at her funeral procession.

The mare has been settling in at the Royal Mews

The news of the gift comes shortly after King Charles made his own gift, bestowing the title of Duke of Edinburgh onto his younger brother, Prince Edward.

Buckingham Palace previously announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and the Queen.

The palace said at the time: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

