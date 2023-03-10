Royal fans hope for new royal title for Prince Edward on his birthday The King's brother turns 59 on Friday

Prince Edward is celebrating his 59th birthday on Friday, and royal fans are hoping that his eldest brother, King Charles III, has a special gift in mind to mark the occasion.

Following the confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison, can use their royal titles, many are hoping that an announcement on Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex new titles will come next.

"Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex celebrates his 59th birthday today. Will there be an announcement from Buckingham Palace with the king, creating his brother Duke of Edinburgh? This would be a good day to do it," royal historian Marlene Koenig wrote on Twitter.

A royal fan agreed: "If he doesn't do it today, it will become less likely which would be a pity & missed opportunity. Ed really does deserve the recognition. If C doesn't - I would ask 'why not'? He really needs E & S's support, which I know is not contingent on receiving dukedom as they are loyal."

Royal fans are hoping King Charles gives Edward a new roiyal title on his birthday

The late Prince Philip was given the title of the Duke of Edinburgh when he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, but following his death on 9 April 2021, it was expected to be passed down to another member of the royal family.

It has always been understood that the Duke wanted his youngest son, the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles.

When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Sophie would become the Duchess of Edinburgh

But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and the Queen.

The palace said at the time: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

If given the title, Edward's wife, Sophie, will become the Duchess of Edinburgh – a courtesy title which was held by the Queen.

