Lady Frederick Windsor's surprising new role revealed

Lady Frederick Windsor is about to take on a very exciting new role which will definitely surprise you.

On 17 May, the actress, 42, who is married to Prince William's cousin, Lord Frederick, will judge this year's World Chelsea Bun Awards as part of her role as a patron of The Children’s Surgery Foundation. The charity work with the British Association of Paediatric Surgeons to purchase much-needed medical equipment and resources to support sick children and their families.

Whilst Sophie is a doting wife to her royal husband and a devoted member of the royal family, she is also a very successful actress who has recently delighted fans with her return as Lady Susan in Sandition which starts on Sunday.

Sophie is a talented actress

Sophie starred in the much-loved show during it's first series but fans were sad to see she was absent from series two last year and have been delighted since she was spotted in the most recent trailer for the programme.

In addition to her reprise, it has also been revealed that the star has been cast in the upcoming second season of Belgravia. According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Sophie will take on the "pivotal" role of aristocrat Lady Rochester in Julian Fellowes's period drama.

Commenting on Sophie's potential involvement in the series, Julian – who also created Downton Abbey – said: "I think we're very lucky. I have worked with Sophie before, on my version of the Titanic story, and I am a fan, but these choices are made by a group, led by our director, John Alexander."

The star married Lord Frederick in 2009

Since marrying her husband in 2009, Sophie's acting career has continued to thrive having also starred in the BBC's This is Going to Hurt, Death in Paradise and Agatha Christie's Poirot amongst other fabulous credits.

Prior to her wedding, she also stole the show in beloved British series, Peep Show, as Big Suze alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb, as well as Zoey, in Two and a Half Men, starring alongside Ashton Kutcher.

She met her husband Lord Frederick whilst enjoying a night out in Soho.

