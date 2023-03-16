Meghan Markle reveals next project after Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's book It's been a busy year for the Duchess!

It’s been a busy few months for Meghan Markle after the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and the launch of her husband Prince Harry’s book Spare.

But the former actress is continuing with her packed schedule, as it’s been announced the Duchess of Sussex is among a number of celebrities, including Michelle Obama, set to contribute to The World Central Kitchen Cookbook by Spanish chef Jose Andres.

Meghan Markle has announced her latest project

Meghan’s contribution to the cookbook was confirmed in a post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell website stating: "This weekend, longtime friend and partner of The Archewell Foundation, Chef Jose Andres announced the upcoming release of The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope."

"The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises," it continued.

"All author proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.

"In March 2021, The Duchess sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake, which is included in the book, to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with WCK to provide meals to their community during the pandemic."

Previously, the Duchess of Sussex has worked on the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with The Hubb Community Kitchen formed by women displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

She contributed a foreword for the cookbook, which included 50 recipes from the west London community.

The former Suits star has always been an avid cook and frequently posted recipes on her blog The Tig which was taken down in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Before Meghan shut down The Tig, she described herself as: "Someone who not only loves but also appreciates the art and skill that goes into making good food."

Sunday dinner is one of Meghan's favorite meals, and she loves cooking a big dinner for her nearest and dearest.

"I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted," she told Today.

"I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock-Pot"

