Princess Madeleine: Why family move is so important for her children The Swedish royal is returning to her homeland

Princess Madeleine and her family are set for a major move this summer.

It has been confirmed that the 40-year-old, her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three children will relocate to Sweden indefinitely in August.

They will set up permanent home in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm with Leonore, nine, and Nicolas, seven, starting elementary school in the city this autumn. Meanwhile little Adrienne, four, will start at a preschool.

Princess Madeleine and her husband moved to Florida in 2018 – although in the announcement at the time, they made it clear it was only temporary.

Princess Madeleine is a proud mother of three

They have now decided to head back to Sweden, no doubt so Madeleine can be closer to her family, including her 76-year-old father King Carl Gustaf, who recently underwent surgery on his heart.

It's also a move that will benefit the couple's children within the structure of the royal family.

She shares her children with husband Christopher O'Neill

Swedish laws state that royal children must be educated in Sweden to be able included in the line of succession.

In 2019, Fredrik Wersäll, Marshal of the Realm, confirmed Princess Madeleine had been given a bit of scope when it came to her children living and attend school abroad.

He did not, however, address whether they would lose their place in the line of succession at some point in the future if they did all their education outside of Sweden.

Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel (left) with her two siblings

Currently, Princess Leonore is ninth in the line of succession, following Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, Prince Carl Philip and his children, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, and then her mother, Princess Madeleine.

In October 2019, the Swedish royal palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip would no longer be members of the royal house.

The decision meant that Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne, and Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel lost their style of Royal Highness and would no longer be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

