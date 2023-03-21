Queen Rania has big reason to celebrate – days after daughter Princess Iman's wedding The Jordanian queen took to Instagram

It’s been just over a week since Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, watched their eldest daughter marry in a fairytale ceremony.

Princess Iman, 26, married her long term love Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on 12 March at Beit Al Urdun Palace. See footage from the beautiful wedding here...

Her proud parents led the celebrations for the happy couple, with Rania later taking to Instagram to share some precious wedding snapshots with her followers.

And now, the Queen has yet another reason to celebrate.

Rania, 52, returned to social media on Tuesday in honour of Mother's Day, sharing a precious family photo in the process.

The image was taken shortly before the wedding, at Princess Iman's henna night. It shows Rania stood next to her daughter as well as her own mother, Ilham Yassin.

She wrote in the caption: "Thank you for always reminding us of what is important in life… and today that is you!"

The Jordanian Queen is a mother of four. Rania shares Iman, 26, Salma, 22, Hashem, 18, in addition to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, with her 61-year-old husband Abdullah II, whom she wed in 1993.

Back in 2010, Rania told CBC that she's just "mom" to her kids.

"I'd rather be dealt with as a person than a persona," the Queen said. "With my children, I'm just Mom. At the end of the day, the position is just a position, a title is just a title, and those things come and go. It's really your essence and your values that are important."

Iman's wedding was the first of two big family celebrations this year.

On 1 June, her older brother will marry Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect and the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The couple's engagement was announced by the Royal Court on 17 August.

