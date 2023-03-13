Princess Iman of Jordan: Fans confused by photos of royal bride at fairytale wedding Queen Rania's daughter was married on Sunday

Princess Iman of Jordan married in a fairytale wedding ceremony on Sunday with photographs from the beautiful celebration delighting royal fans.

Iman, 26, the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah, tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis – also known as Jimmy.

She looked breathtaking in an opulent lace-trimmed wedding dress complete with a high neckline, long sleeves and lots of gorgeous lace detailing. Take a look inside their incredible nuptials below...

The ceremony was broadcast live via Jordan TV News – much to the delight of royal fans. But over on Twitter there was confusion over the bride's appearance.

Earlier in the week, Queen Rania hosted a henna party for Iman and her female family and friends ahead of her impending nuptials.

But viewers on Sunday were quick to notice the absence of any henna on the bride.

'Wait, they had a henna party but the Princess isn't wearing any?" one queried.

It's thought that the traditional henna party has evolved to become something akin to a bridal shower.

Henna would certainly have been available for guests to use – but it seems Iman and her mother both decided against wearing the dye, preferring to keep their skin henna-free for the wedding day.

The marriage comes seven months after Iman’s engagement to Jameel was announced in July. Jameel was born in Venezuela and is of Greek descent. He now works in finance in New York.

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Iman's wedding is the first of two big family celebrations this year. On 1 June, her older brother will marry Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect and the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The couple’s engagement was announced by the Royal Court on 17 August.

