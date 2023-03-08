Queen Rania: The sweet detail you MISSED at Princess Iman's pre-wedding party Princess Iman will marry on Sunday

What an exciting time for the Jordanian royal family!

On Sunday, King Abdullah and Queen Rania will see their eldest daughter, Princess Iman, tie the knot with her fiancé, Jameel Thermiotis – the first of two weddings this year.

Ahead of the nuptials, Queen Rania hosted a henna party for Iman. And her pride was evident as they embraced at the special celebration, which traditionally sees the bride gets mehndi or henna paint applied to her hands and feet. Watch their special moment together in the video below.

Loading the player...

Iman, 26, looked incredibly beautiful on the night, wearing a flowing white dress with billowing sleeves, created by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian designer with Palestinian roots.

Her hair was perfectly styled in loose waves and she opted for light, natural makeup.

TOP STORY: Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite ahead of coronation after sad family death?

DON'T MISS: King Charles gets the giggles for best reason on joint visit with Queen Camilla!

Queen Rania adjusts her own wedding belt for Princess Iman

She also chose to pay a very sweet tribute to her mother.

Around her waist, Iman wore the belt that Rania wore on her own wedding day to Abdullah back in 1993. The belt, like the rest of Rania's wedding attire, was made for the Queen by designer Bruce Oldfield.

SEE: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – just like Queen Margrethe

Rania seen wearing the same belt as she married Abdullah in 1993

Rania, meanwhile, opted to wear deep red for the henna party – as did Rajwa Al Saif, who will marry Crown Prince Hussein on 1 June.

DON'T MISS: Sarah Ferguson's surprising response when asked about Harry and Meghan

MORE: Princess Anne's bittersweet day after happy family celebrations

Royal fans were delighted – and a little surprised – when Iman's wedding date was announced earlier this week.

Iman with her mother Rania and future sister-in-law, Rajwa

The happy news comes seven months after her engagement to Jameel was announced in July. Jameel was born in Venezuela and is of Greek descent. He now works in finance in New York.

Further details about the wedding day, including the venue, are yet to be announced.

The Princess looked beautiful at the henna party

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

A short time after the wedding date was announced, Rania took to Instagram to share a beautiful montage video of Iman documenting her over the years.

Queen Rania also shared a series of photos from the special event

The clip included an image showing Iman wearing a tiara for the very first time. The glittering headpiece is Rania's own Diamond Tiara, which she has worn in official portraits and on state visits. It's not known if Iman will wear the same tiara on her wedding day.

Rania, 52, wrote in the caption: "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.