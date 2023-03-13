Queen Rania breaks silence after Princess Iman's fairtytale wedding day The mother-of-the-bride shared an emotional message

Queen Rania and King Abdullah were full of emotion as they watched the first of their children get married on Sunday.

Princess Iman – the royal couple's eldest daughter – married her long-term love Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a fairytale ceremony in Jordan, surrounded by their loved ones.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania with the newlyweds

And now the Queen has taken to Instagram to share an incredibly moving message with Iman.

Rania, 52, posted a stunning video showing unseen moments from the wedding day, which you can watch below.

Rania posted a beautiful wedding video on Instagram

She accompanied the footage with a very touching note for her daughter.

It read: "My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you."

Princess Iman looked beautiful on her special day

Princess Iman looked breathtakingly beautiful on her wedding day. She chose an opulent lace-trimmed wedding dress complete with a high neckline, long sleeves and lots of gorgeous lace detailing.

She opted for glowing makeup that included radiant skin and long fluttery eyelashes and wore her brunette hair tied back.

The proud parents of the bride

The ceremony was broadcast live via Jordan TV News – much to the delight of royal fans. But over on Twitter there was confusion over the bride's appearance.

The marriage comes seven months after Iman’s engagement to Jameel was announced in July. Jameel – also known as Jimmy - was born in Venezuela and is of Greek descent. He now works in finance in New York.

Abdullah and Rania share four children together

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Iman's wedding is the first of two big family celebrations this year. On 1 June, her older brother will marry Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect and the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. The couple's engagement was announced by the Royal Court on 17 August.

