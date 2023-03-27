All of Meghan Markle's beautiful baby bump photos taken by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex has a keen eye for detail

Since relocating to the States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been able to enjoy a quieter life away from the spotlight.

However, back in November, the couple released a new docuseries - called Harry & Meghan - where they gave royal watchers a first-hand glimpse into their personal lives.

During the intimate series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released never-before-seen images from their album featuring milestone moments, including the first days of their romance, their royal wedding and when they became parents.

They released incredible images of Meghan looking absolutely beautiful when she was pregnant with her children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one. Here, we take a look back at some of the candid pictures Harry has taken of his wife when pregnant.

Prince Harry took this sweet photo of mum-to-be Meghan in New Zealand

Back in 2018, the then mum-to-be - who was pregnant with their son Archie - was seen proudly cradling her blossoming baby bump a the sweet snap during their final day in New Zealand.

Meghan seen cradling her bump in Windsor when she was pregnant with Archie

The photo was taken as the couple headed on the Redwoods Tree Walk - a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. The Duke and Duchess no doubt wanted to document the moment during their first major overseas tour together, as it began with the announcement that they were expecting their first child.

In the Netflix documentary, at one point, we saw Meghan posing beneath a cherry blossom tree at their home in Windsor. Pregnant with Archie, it appeared that the Duchess enjoyed a stroll with her dogs in grounds near Frogmore Cottage.

The former actress seen with her bump in California

Later on, Meghan was seen looking ethereal in a pretty white floaty dress while walking on the beach following their move to California. Not doubt, days before they couple welcomed their second daughter Archie.

