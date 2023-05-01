Inside Prince William and Kate's private photoshoot with their kids – all the released photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a gorgeous new photo to commemorate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, showing the couple heading out on a bike ride together in the countryside.

Although it marked the first time Prince William and Kate had shared the snap publicly, eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot that their outfits were the same as those the couple wore in their family Christmas card released in December 2022, as well as two photos recently shared to celebrate Mother's Day in March.

The images were taken as part of a family photoshoot in Norfolk with photographer Matt Porteous in summer 2022. The couple are clearly thrilled with the photos, as they have released four private images to commemorate various special occasions over the past six months.

The first was shared on the family's annual Christmas card, and showed Prince William and Kate out for a stroll with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate had a family photoshoot in Norfolk in summer 2022

The Waleses were dressed smart casually, with Kate in a repeat broderie blouse from M.i.h Jeans and blue denim. Meanwhile, William wore a navy Ralph Lauren shirt, and matched with his wife in blue jeans.

Princes George and Louis looked sweet in polo tops and shorts, while Princess Charlotte wore a denim playsuit.

Prince William and Kate shared a further two sweet photos from the shoot in honour of Mother's Day in March, which they captioned: "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

One photo showed Kate sitting in a tree with her three children, while another showed Princess Kate beaming as she cradled her youngest son, Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales is a keen photographer, and while she has previously captured photos to mark her children's birthdays and other special occasions, in recent months they have broken this tradition by releasing snaps from official photographers. Prince William and Kate also shared photos captured by Millie Pilkington to celebrate Prince Louis' fifth birthday in April.

No doubt royal fans can look forward to seeing more special photos from the family this week, as Princess Charlotte turns eight on Tuesday, ahead of the King's coronation on 6 May.

