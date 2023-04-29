Prince William and Princess Kate look so in love in heartfelt anniversary photo

Prince William and Princess Kate could not look more in love than in a new photo shared on Saturday to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The heartfelt photo was shared on the official social media channels for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and saw the husband-and-wife duo cuddled up and heading on a bike ride in the countryside.

The royal couple married in 2011

Alongside the photo were the words: "12 years," alongside a red love heart emoji. Kate looks effortlessly beautiful in the photo, wearing a pair of dark blue jeans and an elegant white blouse. Prince William sported a crisp Ralph Lauren shirt in a navy blue hue perfectly in-keeping with Kate's nautical hues. The Prince also opted for a pair of jeans.

Whilst this is a new photo of the royal couple, royal watchers may recognise their attire from their 2022 Christmas card which saw them walking alongside their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte all holding hands together for a country stroll.

© Getty Prince William and his new bride Kate Middleton walk down the aisle at the close of their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey

William and Kate wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Conducting the service was the Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr John Hall, and marrying the couple was the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams.

Kate looked flawless for her big day in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen wedding dress – complete with lace long sleeves, a V-neck and a full skirt. Her incredible gown was covered in handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework. The youngest lace-maker on the team was 19 years old at the time.

© Mark Cuthbert The happy couple are the parents to three children

Kate's veil was also crafted with hand-embroidered flowers and held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, which acted as her 'something borrowed' since it was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

As the couple waited to be joined in marriage, they exchanged a few intimate words

"You look lovely, you look beautiful," William told his radiant bride, before joking: "This was supposed to be a small family affair."

