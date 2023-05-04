Princess Anne reveals surprising perk of her coronation role

The Princess Royal is taking on an important role on the day

Princess Anne is a much loved and admired member of the royal family, in no small part thanks to her witty retorts and no-nonsense approach.

And even on the eve of a great historical event, she remains resolutely practical.

Anne has been given a major role at the coronation of her brother, King Charles. Discover some of the other royal roles on the day in our video below...

The Princess Royal is set to be Charles' Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

She will ride on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla's carriage following their coronation at Westminster Abbey and will then lead 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

© Getty Princess Anne has been given a major role at the coronation

The procession, which will also include other members of the royal family, will travel back to Buckingham Palace, where select family members will appear on the balcony and greet the cheering crowds below.

In a recent interview with CBC, Anne was asked about her role – and her response was priceless.

"Is there something we should be looking for, for those of us watching us during the coronation? Some of the details are yet to be released," correspondent Adrienne Arsenault asked during the sit-down, which was filmed at St. James's Palace.

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess will ride on horseback in the procession

"No, I'm waiting to be told. I haven't asked too many questions," Princess Anne replied with a laugh.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer.

So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

© Chris Jackson Anne and Charles have an incredibly close relationship

The tradition of the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting role dates back to the 15th century, where two rods made of gold and silver would be placed by the monarch to protect them from danger.

The role is now typically only used during ceremonial or state occasions, with the role of Gold Stick being held jointly by the Colonels of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, while the role of Silver Stick is held by the Commander of the Household Cavalry.

Anne is a souce of great support for Charles

The news left one royal observer, historian Marlene Koenig, shedding a "few tears" as she posted on Twitter: "Oh this is so lovely. A few tears right now because the late queen would be so chuffed. I think Anne may have been the 1st to curtsey to Charles after MD pronounced the queen was dead."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about how special the role would be for Anne, Marlene said: "It is significant that the King wants his sister in this position which means she will be in uniform for the coronation.

"She was the first woman ever to be named Colonel of the Blues and Royals making her the first woman to be Gold Stick in waiting. Anne has this role in the Trooping. Not completely unexpected, but very sweet."