King Charles appears for the first time since Princess Kate's photoshop controversy

King Charles appears for the first time since Kate Middleton's photoshop controversy
The monarch, 75, was pictured in London as Queen Camilla attended the races

Updated 2 minutes ago
King Charles in London and Queen Camilla at Cheltenham Festival
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
King Charles was pictured for the first time amid the outcry over the Mother's Day photograph of the Princess of Wales.

The monarch, 75, was seen waving from his car as he was driven through Central London on Wednesday, in a video shared by MailOnline.

The King is currently going through cancer treatment, having been diagnosed in February.

He delivered a pre-recorded virtual address at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, which was attended by Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent.

Last week, Charles, who has postponed most of his public-facing duties amid treatment, carried out a number of in-person engagements last week.

The King sat down with Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, in the palace's private audience room ahead of Budget day.

He also attended audiences with ambassadors and spoke with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau via a videocall from his desk.

The sighting of Charles came as his wife Camilla stepped out at Cheltenham Festival.

Queen Camilla wearing a green coat at Cheltenham races© Getty
Queen Camilla looked lovely in green

The Queen, 76, looked elegant in a Anna Valentine ensemble – brown suede skirt, matching leopard print shirt and a dark green cashmere coat, with a wide brimmed Lock & Co hat. 

Her Majesty, who is an honorary member of the Jockey Club which runs the major sporting event, was due to present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey, and trainer of The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

Joining the Queen at the racecourse in Gloucestershire were Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and Laura's husband Harry, alongside the Queen's nephew Sir Ben Elliot. 

Tom Parker Bowles wearing hat at Cheltenham Festival© Getty
Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles joined her at the races

Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were also among the guests in the royal box. 

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival 2024© Shutterstock
Zara and Eugenie put on a stylish display

Zara, 42, who is a racecourse director at Cheltenham, put on a chic display in a navy pinstripe suit with burgundy accessories, as she shared a kiss with her husband and former rugby star Mike.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall© Shutterstock
Zara matched their burgundy accessories

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, 33, who wowed in a white belted coat over a knitted dress with brown boots, was seen sharing a giggle with her cousin Zara as they arrived for the second day of the Festival.

