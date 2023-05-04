Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' pre-Coronation party revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have a busy weekend with the Coronation of their grandfather, King Charles, but the young trio have already been getting into the spirit of things.

During an outing to Soho, the young royals' mum, Princess Kate, revealed that they had enjoyed a pre-Coronation party at their school, Lambrook. The royal didn't go into too many details about what the youngsters would have gotten up to, but revealed that it was taking place while their parents were out on official duty.

Kate had previously warned some royal watchers about the bad wearther forecast for the Saturday, cautioning: "I was just saying, make sure you find an umbrella because it might rain over the weekend. Only in the best of British way."

The Royal Family has been busy in the lead-up to the historic occasion and on Wednesday various members were photographed at a rehearsal, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, even though George is the only one with a major role in the ceremony. The nine-year-old is one of his grandfather's pages of honour, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of the Abbey on the day.

The family-of-five were pictured looking smartly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing a black and white floral LK Bennett tea dress. Charlotte, who turned eight on Tuesday, wore a collared blue printed dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, donned suits like their father, William.

The Waleses were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who is expected to have a key role as the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

While speaking to members of the public on Thursday, William revealed how his three children coped during the rehearsals, sharing: "Yes they did, we've got a few more practices going on keeping us busy!" He also shared his own excitement for the historical day, explaining: "[I'm] very excited it will be a busy weekend!"

The royal couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to travel to Soho, alighting at Tottenham Court Road. On the journey, Kate echoed her husband's sentiments whilst chatting to TFL workers ahead of the busy coronation weekend.

She said: "Yes, it's going to be a busy time. We're getting there. I still feel like we're trying to get ducks in a row."

