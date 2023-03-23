Prince William and Kate's children George, Charlotte and Louis receive sweet gift ahead of coronation - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three young children have received a very special gift ahead of their grandpa King Charles's coronation, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis have each been sent a copy of a fun new children's book – The King's Pants.

And William and Kate's office even wrote to author Nicholas Allan to thank him for the kind gesture, adding that the book will be "thoroughly enjoyed by each of the children".

The book has been written and beautifully illustrated in watercolours by Nicholas, author of the much-loved prequel, The Queen's Knickers, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The King's Pants is a hilariously irreverent tale of a new monarch and his favourite underwear. The King cannot rule without his Royal Pants and he has a pair for every occasion, including his Coronation Pants – which you can see below – his Organic Pants and even an inflatable pair of Space-Pants. But when the pants get posted to his subjects nationwide, how will the King be able to rule?

The King's Coronation Pants

Children will love finding out how the King solves his predicament in this joyously fun tale, which will be published on 6 April 2023.

Nicholas Allan says: "I initially wrote and illustrated The King's Pants a long time ago, but like an old pair of boxer shorts it has been sat at the bottom of my drawer for many, many years, a royal book in-waiting, and now I feel it is the right time for the story to be royally enjoyed, for our new King's Coronation."

