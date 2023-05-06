Royal website makes major change regarding The Queen

The royal family's official website has been updated in accordance with the coronation

Today sees King Charles officially crowned, with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla by his side.

While it was known she would officially be recognised as Queen Camilla, the royal family's official website refers to her simply as The Queen, surprising royal watchers.

King Charles and Camilla's Instagram was updated too, now reading: "The latest news and updates on the work of The King, The Queen and The Royal Family."

The royal family's official website now calls Camilla The Queen

Why is Camilla called The Queen now?

Lambeth Palace published a notice that on May 3rd, 2023, King Charles issued a Royal Warrant stating that from Coronation Day itself, Her Majesty should be named Queen Camilla in prayers said for or referring to the Royal Family.

For the last eight months, all references have been to 'Camilla, the Queen Consort.'

The Royal Warrant stipulates that the title change for 75-year-old Camilla should be reflected "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," for which 74-year-old Charles is the Supreme Governor.

© Getty Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service

Camilla's new title will officially be in effect once she is crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, according to the Warrant, but the website is a little ahead, with changes appearing ahead of the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace referred to the King's wife as Queen Camilla, not Queen Consort, for the first time on the coronation's official invitation since Charles' accession in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The BBC reported that Camilla was initially expected to be known as Queen Consort at the beginning of the reign to differentiate her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation providing the right moment to adopt the Queen title, which now appears to be the case.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth expressed her desire for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. In a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022, the history-making monarch shared her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort and continue her loyal service.

© VICTORIA JONES The Coronation is a big day for Queen Camilla and King Charles

When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was announced that she would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became monarch.

However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband.

At Saturday's coronation, Camilla will wear the magnificent Queen Mary's Crown, which has undergone minor alterations, such as resetting the headpiece with the Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds from Queen Elizabeth's jewellery collection.

© Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023 The crown Camilla is expected to wear for the coronation

Set with 2,200 diamonds, the headpiece was worn by Queen Mary during the 1911 coronation alongside her husband, King George V.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

This occasion marks the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of commissioning a new one.

The palace cited "sustainability and efficiency" as the reason for reusing the crown. The last time a Queen Consort's crown was reused was in the 18th century when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown.

