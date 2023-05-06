Princess Anne helps husband Tim in off guard moment caught on camera during coronation

Princess Anne had to help out her husband, Sir Tim Lawrence, during her brother King Charles' coronation after spotting him struggling during the service.

After being seated in Westminster Abbey, Tim appeared to be struggling to extract his glasses to watch the service, with Anne leaning over to help him out. Watch the sweet moment between the couple here…

The Princess Royal wore her Blues and Royals uniform for the event. The uniform consists of a dark green Thistle Mantle, as well as the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration.

The cloak was made from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.

She gave a rare interview to CBC news about the occasion, saying: "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Anne was also spotted warmly greeting her nephew, Prince Harry, during the service. As the Princess Royal made her way through the abbey, she stopped to say hello to the Duke of Sussex, smiling animatedly at him, with Harry responding with a wide smile.

Princess Anne wore robes and military attire at the coronation

Prince Harry was there in person to see his father King Charles get crowned on 6 May and confirmed that he would be leaving shortly after the service. HELLO! consulted a lipreader who has confirmed he said: "I will be straight to the airport," while chatting with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry missed the beginning of his son's birthday as he jetted to the UK to attend his dad King Charles' coronation - which was hosted on the same day as Archie's birthday.

Ahead of the big event, Archewell and the Palace confirmed the duke will join guests at the coronation.

The Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

