Princess Anne's warm greeting to Prince Harry at coronation service

Princess Anne likely put her nephew, Prince Harry, at ease during King Charles' coronation service, greeting him warmly as she walked down the aisle in Westminster Abbey.

As the Princess Royal made her way through the abbey, she stopped to say hello to the Duke of Sussex, smiling animatedly at him, with Harry responding with a wide smile.

Prince Harry sat closest to the aisle, with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank seated next to him, beside Princess Eugenie, followed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew.

The royal was decked out in a smart morning suit, complete with his medals, while Princess Anne donned full military regalia.

Before stepping down, Prince Harry wore uniforms to mark his former positions as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

Because he is no longer a working member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.

Princess Anne on the other hand, wore her Blues and Royals uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, and the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration.

The Thistle cloak is made from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.

It seems that Anne quite happy to be in smart uniform for the occasion, and even recently admitted that her role in the coronation solved any issues in deciding what to wear at the ceremony.

She gave a rare interview to CBC News that aired on Monday, saying: "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Even before the sweet interaction with his aunt, Prince Harry looked happy and relaxed upon entering Westminster Abbey - accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands - where he joined his family members for the first time since his revelations on the royal family in his book, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

