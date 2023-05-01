When is Prince Harry flying to the UK for King Charles' coronation?

The Duke of Sussex is no doubt busy preparing for his long-awaited arrival to the UK for King Charles' coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Although the visit is set to be a brief one, Prince Harry - who will be making a solo visit - will arrive in London at some point this week where he will reunite with his family in public for the first time following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals joke he and William shared during Queen's funeral

It is not known how long Harry, 38, is intending to stay in the UK after the historic occasion. However, it has been widely reported that the Duke will return to California as soon as the service is over in order to join his wife Meghan Markle and their two children to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry's appearance at the coronation will mark his first reunion with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, since the Queen's funeral in September. It will also be the first time Harry has been seen with his family after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his family in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and his new book.

While the dad-of-two visited the UK for a hearing at the High Court back in March, HELLO! previously reported that it was unlikely he saw his brother, Prince William, nor Princess Kate during his time back in Britain. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Prince Harry was last in the UK back in March

During his latest visit to the UK, it's likely that the Duke will stay at his Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, which he and wife, Meghan, will vacate this summer. In March, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have been told to leave their UK base by King Charles since they are no longer working royals and now live permanently in the US.

Harry and Meghan considered the cottage a gift from the Queen (although it was only the lease, not the actual property she gave them) and used the cottage any time they returned to the UK - including for the Queen's state funeral last year.

© Getty The Duke of Sussex will leave wife Meghan Markle at home for the coronation

However, royal watchers have also noted that Harry and Meghan now live permanently in Montecito in California, with their trips back to England becoming increasingly less frequent. As such, the property stands vacant for much of the time.

Security is known to be a big issue for Harry and Meghan. They are no longer entitled to access royal police protection when they visit the UK – Harry has been taking legal action to counter this decision - and have stringent measures in place to secure their Montecito home.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.