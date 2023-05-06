Princess Anne leads pageantry in gold-trimmed uniform at coronation

Princess Anne was dressed in her military attire at King Charles' coronation ceremony on Saturday, as she took on an important role in the procession as his Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.

The Princess Royal will follow King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback as they leave Westminster Abbey and return to Buckingham Palace, leading a procession of armed forces personnel.

To reflect her role in the proceedings, she wore her her Blues and Royals uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, and the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration.

The Thistle cloak is made from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.



© Getty Images Princess Anne arrived at the coronation in her formal robes and military attire

It seems that Anne was quite happy to be in smart uniform for the occasion, and even recently admitted that her role in the coronation solved any issues in deciding what to wear at the ceremony.

She gave a rare interview to CBC news that aired on Monday, saying: "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

© Getty Images Princess Anne and her husband ,Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Of course, Princess Anne's part to play in the coronation doesn't end here – aside from the weekend's celebrations, she will also take part in community events as well as the King's Big Help Out initiative.

Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon on Sunday, and on Monday they will attend a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral. The service will be followed by a short reception for invited volunteers and representatives of voluntary organisations from across Gloucestershire.

The Princess has also spoken of her predictions for her brother's rule as King, saying in her recent interview: "Well, you know what you're getting, because he's been practising for a bit, and I don't think he'll change. He is committed to his own level of service. That will remain true."