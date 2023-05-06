Prince William and Princess Kate share personal photos following King Charles' coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted their Instagram followers with a gallery of unseen photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales glittered in their roles at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, stepping out beside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the historic occasion.

Following the excitement of their highly-anticipated balcony appearance, the first of King Charles' reign, the family retired to celebrate privately. It wasn't long before the Wales family took to Instagram, sharing several private photos from the momentous day. It was a day of firsts for the royals, from Princess Charlotte's glittering tiara-style debut to Princess Kate's first curtsey to the new monarch, take a look at one of the most poignant moments of the day in the clip below…

WATCH: The Princess of Wales perfects first curtsey to King Charles III

Taking to Instagram via their official @princeandprincessofwales account, William and Kate shared a series of unseen snaps.

"An afternoon to remember [crown emoji] #Coronation," penned the royal couple, which sparked a flurry of replies from doting royal fans.

"Thank you for the beautiful photos and your commitment to the monarchy," penned one fan, as another added: "Beautiful family beautiful day. Long live the King!"

"Princess Catherine, you were stunning today," added a third, while a fourth echoed the excitement, writing: "The pages all having a good time and The Princess of Wales looking on with pride."

The Wales family's best moments from the coronation

© Getty The Wales family put on a united front to watch a flypast at Buckingham Palace

The day was particularly special for nine-year-old Prince George, who had a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. The future King looked the part as he wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings.

© Getty Prince George helping his grandfather the King

Prince George joined Queen Camilla's grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, who were wearing matching scarlet robes for the occasion.

© Getty Prince George was a page of honour

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Princess Charlotte, eight, could be seen leading the way with her younger brother Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte sweetly held Louis' hand as they made a special appearance at the coronation.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.