Princess Charlotte wearing elegant tiara and Prince George lead royal children at coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children were part of the coronation congregation

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have arrived at their grandfather King Charles's coronation.

William and Kate's children were pictured as they made their way into Westminster Abbey for the service. It was incredibly special for the royal children to take part in their grandfather's coronation. It's a big day for nine-year-old Prince George, who has a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. He joins Queen Camilla's grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles.

Princess Charlotte, eight, sweetly holds Louis' hand as they make a special appearance at the coronation. The princess looked regal in her gorgeous tiara.

© Getty Prince George is a page of honour

The family-of-five will ride in a carriage as part of the procession as the newly-crowned King and Queen leave Westminster Abbey for Buckingham Palace. The King’s Coronation Procession stretches to just 1.3 miles – around a quarter of the length of the late Queen’s five-mile celebratory journey.

Thousands of members of the armed forces will take part on the day of the coronation – the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years – staging gun salutes and a flypast, and parading in the processions. Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens at 1.45pm.

This will be followed by a balcony moment when the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast at around 2.15pm.

What you need to know about George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George Alexander Louis was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on 22 July 2013. The Prince is second-in-line to the throne and will one day be King. In recent years, George has made more public appearances at major royal events and joining his parents on public engagements.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, born in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are third and fourth in line to the throne and are likely to carry out royal duties in future too. Like their elder brother, the young royals were also born at the Lindo Wing.

The Wales family reside at Adelaide Cottage, having moved to Windsor in summer 2022. Prior to that, their official residence was Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. The family-of-five typically spend weekends and school holidays at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook

Following the move, the children enrolled at Lambrook school in Berkshire last September. George and Charlotte were previously pupils at Thomas's school in Battersea, while Louis attended Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

© Getty The Wales family on Easter Sunday last month

Charlotte became the first female royal to benefit from The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers. She made history when her younger brother Louis was born in 2018, as she retained her place in the line of succession.

George, Charlotte and Louis are largely growing up out of the public eye, but attend royal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, the Easter Sunday and Christmas church services, and of course, last year's Platinum Jubilee events.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.