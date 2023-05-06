Princess Charlotte is doting older sister as she holds Prince Louis' hand

The royal youngsters walked behind their parents at the coronation

Princess Charlotte was a wonderful big sister to her brother Prince Louis on the day of their grandfather's coronation, as the eight-year-old royal took care of Louis, five, as they entered Westminster Abbey.

The pair, who walked behind their parents Prince William and Princess Kate as they entered the Abbey, held hands – and royal watchers loved the adorable sibling moment. One person wrote: "Aaawww so beautiful," while another added: "Gorgeous. How proud their grandma Diana would be."

Princess Charlotte looked lovely in an Alexander McQueen white grown with a matching cape and a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece silver bullion, which matched her mum Princess Kate's stunning headpiece, also Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner which consists of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs, and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Their big brother George was one of his grandfather's pages of honour, and very much looked the part as he wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles. They all wore matching scarlet robes for the royal occasion.

Kate previously opened up about her children's nerves for the big day. During one heartwarming moment with a well-wisher, she said: "They are doing really well, thank you. [They] are excited but a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. But they can't wait."

Asked how she and Prince William were feeling, the royal mum-of-three replied: "Yes, all good. Hopefully a bit sort of like swans, relatively calm on the outside and [paddling] on the inside."

What you need to know about George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George Alexander Louis was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on 22 July 2013. The Prince is second-in-line to the throne and will one day be King. In recent years, George has made more public appearances at major royal events and joined his parents on public engagements.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, born in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are third and fourth in line to the throne and are likely to carry out royal duties in future too. Like their elder brother, the young royals were also born at the Lindo Wing.

The Wales family reside at Adelaide Cottage, having moved to Windsor in summer 2022. Prior to that, their official residence was Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. The family-of-five typically spend weekends and school holidays at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Following the move, the children enrolled at Lambrook school in Berkshire last September. George and Charlotte were previously pupils at Thomas's school in Battersea, while Louis attended Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

George, Charlotte and Louis are largely growing up out of the public eye, but attend royal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, the Easter Sunday and Christmas church services, and of course, last year's Platinum Jubilee events.

