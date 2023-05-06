Prince William and Princess Kate share intimate video from inside grounds of Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their three children played roles during the service

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a major role to play during the coronation of King Charles and a lot of work went into making sure that the ceremony went off without a hitch.

Following the service, the royals took to their social media accounts to share their thanks with everyone who had worked on the day, as they shared a video highlighting its key aspects. As you can see in the clip below, the royal couple and their children began their day at Kensington Palace, after the family spent Friday night at their London home, with William in his full ceremonial robes before they headed off to Westminster Abbey for the crowning.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate share video from inside Kensington Palace

The video then shifts focus to the many military personnel that worked on the day before the golden state carriage carrying King Charles and Queen Camilla passes, alongside a separate carriage with William, Kate and their three children.

The video comes to an end with the royals stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the fly past from the Red Arrows with Charles waving to the crowds who came to support him.

In a message thanking those that took part, the tweet read: "What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation."

LOOK: Prince William and Princess Kate share personal photos following King Charles' coronation

The video earned approval from fans, with one sharing: "Spectacular! Well done all of you especially Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," while a second added: "Fabulous compilation - thank you! A glorious day for King and country. Thank you for 'owning' your roles so well. The children are so beautiful and charming. Hope you enjoy the rest of the #CoronationWeekend."

A third posted: "It was a fabulous day! Your family was lovely and you have done your country proud! Long live the King!" and a fourth said: "Loving this little behind the scenes! You all looked fantastic."

© Getty The Waleses all played their part at the service

One moment that was unseen during the coronation was a private lunch that the King and Queen hosted for members of the family, although Prince Harry had to make a dash back to the airport, therefore missing the moment.

The three-day weekend is far from over as on Sunday, there will be the Big Lunch, where members of the Royal Family will head out across the nation to visit street parties being held in the new King's honour.

During the evening, there will be a concert held at Windsor Castle, which will see the likes of Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performing. Freya Ridings had been scheduled to make an appearance, but was forced to drop out for health reasons - you can find out who's replacing her here.

© Tristan Fewings The royals thanked those involved with the day

Finally, on the Monday, there will be a push across the nation to join volunteering projects. Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out on Monday will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation".

A palace spokesperson said: "In tribute to the King's public service, it will encourage people to try volunteering, and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

"The aim of Big Help Out is to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.