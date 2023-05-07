The Prince and Princess of Wales' look of love that almost went unnoticed

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked very much in sync as they showed their support to King Charles and Queen Camilla on their important day. Despite their important roles played out during the coronation, there were a few sweet moments exchanged between this royal couple.

Moments before entering Westminster Abbey, Prince William was seen giving his wife a reassuring look – and they appeared very smitten. They also shared another heartwarming moment during their family appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Take a look at the pictures below…

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment during their appearance on the balcony

On the day, Prince William had the formal role of paying homage to his father during the service, while Princess Kate focused on caring for the couple's younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charlotte, eight, showed focus and composure throughout the formal service, but Louis, who turned five less than two weeks ago, needed a little more attention. While William focused on the service, knowing that the next coronation will likely be his own, Kate took time to calm and reassure Louis when he became a little fidgety.

Although the young royal family arrived later than planned for the service, they showed no signs of being flustered and were seen chatting as they waited to go inside. The family appeared composed as they joined the procession through Westminster Abbey behind the King and nine-year-old Prince George, the couple's oldest son, who was one of his grandfather's pages of honour.

© Getty The Princess of Wales gives a reassuring look towards her husband William

Kate, who wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress, looked every inch the polished princess. The outfit was topped with a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Kate also wore Queen Elizabeth II's George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh during their balcony appearance

Charlotte, who exchanged affectionate smiles with her mother during the service, was a mini-me version of Kate, with a similar headpiece by the same milliner and an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress which featured the same rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs as her mother's.

Meanwhile, George joined his family for the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace and all five were seen smiling and waving to well-wishers. The prince then stood happily with the King's other pages of honour for the royal family's appearance on the palace balcony while Louis and his sister Charlotte joined their parents.

© Getty Images Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen

Kate, with some help from the Duchess of Edinburgh, encouraged Louis and Charlotte to move along so they were closer to her. She kept a close eye on the young prince, placing a reassuring hand on Louis' shoulder and encouraging him to look up when the aircraft approached for the flypast.

© Getty Princess Kate and William seen at the coronation ceremony

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales were followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

After their appearance on the balcony, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media accounts to share their thanks with everyone who had worked on the day. In the clip, the royal couple and their children began their day at Kensington Palace before they headed off to Westminster Abbey for the crowning. In a message thanking those that took part, the tweet read: "What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation."

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William in their robes

© Getty Princess Kate and William arriving with their younger children

