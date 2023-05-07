Prince George and Princess Charlotte shared an adorable sibling moment as their father, the Prince of Wales, took to the stage during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

The royal siblings were in the audience, sitting alongside their parents, Prince William and the Princess of Wales, in the royal box as various music stars took to the stage to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

As William walked onto the stage, Charlotte, 8, turned to her brother George, 9, and pointed towards their father. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares adorable moment with brother George as dad Prince William takes to stage

The dad-of-two paid tribute to his own father, King Charles, in his emotional message. "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service," he said.

"My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

© Getty Prince William gave a heartwarming speech

"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince’s Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.

“And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported. Pa, we are all so proud of you."

© Getty George and William enjoying a giggle at the concert

The star-studded music bash took place on the East Lawn and marks the first time the historic location has hosted a public concert.

Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George

It comes a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wore a red suit to the concert

It was a big day for Prince George, who had a very special role to play as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. The nine-year-old, who wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings and a white satin waistcoat, carried a corner of the long train of his grandfather's regal robes as Charles entered the Abbey, before taking his seat along with his fellow pages behind Charles.

© Getty Prince George had a very special role in the ceremony

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Charlotte could be seen leading the way with her younger brother Prince Louis, 5, and sweetly held his hand as they followed their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales into the Gothic church.

© Getty Prince Louis pulls a coy smile during the King's coronation

George's father, Prince William, also played a special part in the service, performing his ceremonial duties before his father. The King looked touched as his eldest son, Prince William, approached him after he was crowned, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." The father-of-three then bent down to kiss King Charles in an emotional moment.

© Getty Prince William kisses King Charles after being crowned

The historic ceremony saw King Charles and Queen Camilla anointed and crowned in front of 2,300 guests at the country's first coronation to be staged for 70 years.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Queen Camilla waves on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Starting at 11am, the ceremony included various stages before the Archbishop of Canterbury crowned the royal couple. Read about the full service and crowning, here.

© Getty The newly-crowned King and Queen made their balcony debut

Following the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast alongside senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Who performed at the coronation concert?

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were among the music stars who performed for the special event, as well as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer-songwriter Zak Abel - who stepped in after Freya Ridings had to drop out due to illness on Friday.

© Chris Jackson The royal family waved to the crowds from the royal box

Other acts who took to the stage include Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

Prince William and Princess Kate took their seats in style

It wasn't just famous musicians who made an appearance at the concert. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise also featured in the show, as did beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh, through some pre-filmed segments. Other famous faces, including Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, also took part in pre-recorded clips, in which they shared little-known facts about the newly crowned King and Queen.

