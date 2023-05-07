Princess Charlotte curtseys to the new King Charles and nearly loses her footing - watch

The Princess of Wales and her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were captured curtseying to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla as they took their seats for the coronation concert on Sunday evening.

As can be seen in the clip below, Charlotte was spot on with her timing, curtseying as her grandfather walked past. But in the moment, the 8-year-old royal nearly lost her footing. Ever the pro though, she quickly righted herself just in time for Queen Camilla to pass by.

WATCH: Kate, Charlotte and George curtsey and bow to new King and Queen

The royals watched the musical spectacle from the royal box on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, where various performers took to the stage to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Catherine, George and Charlotte were seated alongside Prince William, as well as the newly-crowned royals and various members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Lady Louise Windsor, then-James, Viscount Severn, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Prince William and Princess Kate took their seats in style

The festivities began at 8pm, with host Hugh Bonneville opening the show, before introducing popstar Olly Murs, who performed his hit song, 'Dance With Me Tonight'. Olly was followed by the Coronation Choir, who belted out a stunning rendition of Emeli Sandé's 'Brighter Days'.

The coronation concert comes one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The royal family watched the concert from the royal box

Prince George had a very special role in the ceremony as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. The nine-year-old, who wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings and a white satin waistcoat, carried a corner of the long train of his grandfather's regal robes as Charles entered the Abbey, before taking his seat along with his fellow pages behind Charles.

Princess Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Charlotte could be seen leading the way with her younger brother Prince Louis, 5, and sweetly held his hand as they followed their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, into the Gothic Abbey.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey

George's father, Prince William, also played a special part in the service and performed his ceremonial duties before his father. The King looked touched as his eldest son, Prince William, approached him after he was crowned, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." The father-of-three then bent down to kiss King Charles in an emotional moment.

Prince William and Princess Kate on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The historic ceremony saw King Charles and Queen Camilla anointed and crowned in front of 2,300 guests at the country's first coronation to be staged for 70 years.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Starting at 11am, the ceremony included various stages before the Archbishop of Canterbury crowned the royal couple. Read about the full service and crowning, here.

Prince William kisses King Charles after being crowned

Following the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast alongside senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned on 6 May

