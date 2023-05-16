Princess Leonore of Sweden inundated with support as young royal undergoes 'surgery'

Princess Leonore of Sweden, the oldest child of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill will no doubt be getting plenty of rest as the young royal underwent a surgery.

On Tuesday, the Royal High Court of Sweden said in a statement: "Princess Leonore has undergone a surgery and has a plastered arm now." The statement follows after the news that Leonore had broken her arm at her home, and the announcement had fans rushing to share their hopes that the nine-year-old would make a "speedy recovery".

WATCH: Princess Madeleine releases sweet video for mum

One commented: "Wishing Princess Leonore of Sweden a speedy recovery. I'm glad the surgery went well, I hope she gets better soon," while a second said: "Hoping she'll have a speedy recovery."

Leonore's mum, Princess Madeleine hasn't left her daughter's side since the accident and pulled out of a planned appearance at an event hosted by the World Childhood Foundation last week.

READ: Princess Madeleine misses MAJOR royal event ahead of family move

A statement from the foundation revealed that Princess Madeleine was unable to travel to Sweden from her Florida home. "The reason is that Princess Leonore has tripped and broken her arm and is waiting for an operation. From Childhood, we wish Princess Leonore a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Leonore isn't the only Swedish royal to have undergone surgery this year, as back in February, King Karl XVI Gustaf had a heart procedure.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Leonore recently broke her arm

In a statement, the palace said: "During the morning today, February 20, HM the King underwent a surgical intervention with catheter technology in the heart area. The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well. The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him, and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."

It is already going to be an exciting year for the Swedish monarch as he is due to mark his Golden Jubilee later in the year, with events being planned to take place around 15 September.

Also, his daughter, Madeleine, is due to return back to Sweden after having lived in Florida for the past five years.

In a statement, the palace said: "HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill and family are moving home to Stockholm in August 2023. Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Sweden for the time being. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will go to preschool."

© Rune Hellestad The family are due to move back to Sweden later in the year

It added that the family-of-five will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. Since marrying in 2013, Madeleine and Christopher have also lived in New York and London.

Princess Leonore was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

PHOTOS: Princess Beatrice reunites with Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

MORE: Princess Madeleine returns to special place after family occasion

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

Enjoyed this story? Sign up to our Royal Explainer to receive early access to our Coronation Daily special newsletter every Monday to Friday.