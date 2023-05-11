Princess Madeleine cancels public appearance after Princess Leonore suffers accident

Princess Madeleine lives in Florida with her husband and their three children

Princess Madeleine was forced to cancel a public appearance on Wednesday, after her daughter, Princess Leonore, suffered an accident.

The mum-of-three, 40, had been due to attend the Special evening for childhood in Gröna Lund' event by the World Childhood Foundation, alongside her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and her older sister, Crown Princess Victoria.

A statement from the foundation revealed that Princess Madeleine was unable to travel to Sweden from her Florida home.

"The reason is that Princess Leonore has tripped and broken her arm and is waiting for an operation. From Childhood, we wish Princess Leonore a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Madeleine and her financier husband, Christopher O'Neill, share three children – Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and five-year-old Princess Adrienne.

Princess Madeleine with her husband and children

The family are set for a major move back to Sweden this summer. The announcement was made by the Swedish palace in March, which read: "HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill and family are moving home to Stockholm in August 2023.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Sweden for the time being.

"Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will go to preschool."

The family recently enjoyed a trip to New York

It added that the family-of-five will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

Madeleine and Christopher have lived in Stockholm, New York, London and Florida since marrying in 2013.

In 2019, it was announced by the palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness. Learn more about the monarchies of Europe in the clip below...

WATCH: Meet the kings and queens of Europe

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

Queen Silvia, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria were pictured as they stepped out for The World Childhood Foundation event on Wednesday.

Crown Princess Victoria, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

The World Childhood Foundation, often referred to as simply Childhood, was founded by Queen Silvia in 1999 in an effort to reach and support children at risk around the world.

The foundation's focus is on protecting children from sexual abuse as well as supporting those who have already fallen victim, with a concentration on girls and young mothers.

Queen Silvia set up the World Childhood Foundation in 1999

Crown Princess Victoria looked lovely in a printed dress

The queen, 79, opted for a bold red blazer with a white blouse and black trousers, while the king, 77, sported a bright blue jacket with his suit.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria, 45, wore a ruffled floral midi dress with a pale pink coat and lilac heels.

The king and crown princess at the coronation

Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf also attended the pre-coronation reception

The king and crown princess were among the foreign royals to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London last weekend.

The pair were also guests at a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace.

