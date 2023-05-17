Relief as King is discharged from hospital – but he remains on 'sick leave'

King Harald of Norway has been discharged from hospital after a week-long stay.

The monarch, 86, was admitted on May 11th with an infection.

The Royal Court has now made a short announcement confirming that “His Majesty The King has now been discharged” but noting: “The King remains on sick leave.”

The king’s next scheduled engagement is due to take place on Wednesday, 17 May. It is not yet known whether he will be able to attend in person.

Harald may well be represented by heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, who previously stepped in to host a State Visit from Italy, joining his mother Queen Sonja to welcome President Mattarella and his daughter, Laura, who is First Lady of Italy.

At an official dinner to mark the visit, Haakon opened his speech by mentioning his father’s disappointment at missing the occasion, but noting that he was “on the road to recovery.”

Wednesday is an important date in the royal calendar; 17 May marks Norway’s National Day.

According to tradition, the Royal Family will wave to the Children’s Parade in Oslo from the palace balcony. However, the Crown Prince previously admitted he did not know whether the King would be well enough to greet the people.

Haakon remarked: “He must take the time it takes to recover. So that is our first priority. I think he himself certainly hopes to be back by 17 May, but we have to follow the doctors’ recommendation. He just has to take the time it takes.”

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince and his wife, Mette-Marit, are both set to mark a major milestone this summer, as they celebrate their 50th birthdays just a month apart.

Future king Haakon will turn 50 on 20 July, while his wife will celebrate her birthday on 19 August.

The Norwegian royal court has announced exciting plans for the couple to commemorate the special occasions, including a party at the palace, which falls on a special date.

In a statement, the palace said: "In the summer of 2023, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will both turn 50. They want to highlight this by highlighting some of the things they value the most in Norway.

"Therefore, during the spring of 2023, the Crown Prince couple will go on five trips around the country - to visit various places, people, environments and activities. The five journeys will together be a story about different parts of our society - about both old and new Norway, about who we are and about what has shaped us as a people. In August, the Crown Prince couple will invite guests from all over the country to a birthday celebration."