Princess Kate makes sweet confession as she talks ‘falling in love’ with Prince William

Every time we see Princess Kate in public, she exudes elegance and confidence.

But Prince William’s wife has now revealed she had to “learn” how to be a royal after “falling in love” with her husband.

Kate made a solo appearance in Bath on Tuesday as she joined a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in Bath.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate with Dame Kelly and Zara McDermott

When the Princess sat down for a private chat with a group of schoolgirls supported by the charity at St Katherine’s School in Bristol, she opened up the floor to questions about herself after listening to their experiences about home and school life.

Asked if she wanted to be a “royal” by a pupil, Kate replied it was something she had not expected, but that she “fell in love” with William.

© KIN CHEUNG Kate met with some of the young people that the charity supports

Kate was also quizzed about being a royal, and she admitted that is was something she “had to learn”.

Dame Kelly later shared further details of the conversation and said she had posed a question about Kate’s three children asking if she saw different “traits” in them, to which the royal replied, “Oh yes, definitely”.

© Getty Kate said her three children all have very different traits

The Olympic champion about of the Princess, whose visit marked Mental Health Awareness Week: “She humanised everything to say not everyone’s perfect. Doesn’t matter what you’ve got, or what you’re perceived to have, as an individual you’re still going to have those insecurities.”

When she first arrived, Kate, who is known for her competitive streak, took part in an outdoor game to relax everyone, joining some of the eight students aged 11-14 being supported by the trust, while Kelly joined the remaining pupils on an opposing team.

© WPA Pool The royal quickly got stuck in!

In bright summer sunshine, each team member ran forward and threw a bean-bag onto a grid on the ground.

Kate’s team did their best, but Dame Kelly’s players won twice and, after their first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she was “slightly competitive”, to which the Princess joked “You would never have guessed”.

© KIN CHEUNG The Princess proved to be a big hit at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath

Princess Kate is famously sporty – and competitive! She and her husband often display their competitive streaks during public engagements, from their dragon boat race back in 2011 to running against each other at a London Marathon training session in 2017.

But there is one field in which Prince William can never get the upper hand.

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess is an excellent tennis player

Former number one Rod Laver previously told the Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare: "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn't beat her."