Meghan Markle’s fans in disbelief as she makes VERY unusual entrance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a glittering appearance at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on Tuesday.

The Duchess stunned in a slinky, strapless gold mididress by Johanna Ortiz, that featured a scallop design and an exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cut-out detailing on the torso.

While Meghan looked so glamorous on the night, her arrival at the event was all together less glitzy!

© Kevin Mazur Meghan and Harry pose together ahead of the ceremony

Meghan, her husband Prince Harry, and her mother Doria Ragland were driven to the awards, which took place at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom.

But they made their entrance via the neighbouring Hertz car rental office.

Footage shows the trio making their way through the showroom before hitting the black carpet ahead of the ceremony.

© Raymond Hall Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

“I don’t understand!!! Why the Hertz office?!” one fan queried. “Look at the Hertz rental lady’s face!” another noted.

The evening was presided over by legendary activist, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is also a co-founder of Ms Foundation.

The pair previously teamed up for a conversation with Jessica Yellin in 2022, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, to speak about the seismic event, and in 2020 where they discussed the importance of voting ahead of the US election.

© Raymond Hall Harry and Meghan are seen arriving to the Woman Of Vision Awards

Meghan’s acceptance speech closed out the gala. She said: “It’s never too late to start.

“You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over Ms Steinem, who introduced her alongside current foundation chief executive Teresa Younger.

“It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

© Kevin Mazur Meghan received the Woman of Vision award

Tuesday’s event marked the first public event that Harry and Meghan have attended together since the duke made the solo trip to the King’s coronation earlier this month.

Meghan had opted to stay at their US home in Montecito, California, with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Also named among the Women of Vision honorees were LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter; Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity.